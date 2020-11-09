Gibsons Steakhouse owner: Restaurants have been unfairly targeted

People walk by outdoor plastic dining bubbles on Fulton Market in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Colder temperatures are providing a new challenge for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s a solution being developed in Fulton Market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant and bar industry is eye-opening. Steve Lombardo, the owner of Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, joined Bob Sirott to share his thoughts on the restrictions that have been put in place locally. He described some of the protocols that restaurants go through in order to ensure the safety of employees and patrons alike. Later on, Bob and Steve discuss the possibility of continuing to keep streets blocked off for outdoor seating even after the pandemic ends.

