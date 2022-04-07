It may not feel like baseball season, but the Chicago Cubs are scheduled to open the 2022 season this afternoon when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Jim Deshaies, the color commentator for Cubs games on the Marquee Sports Network, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the season. He talked about what to expect from the new acquisitions, whether the pitching staff will hold up, and opening day jitters as well.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction