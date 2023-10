Master travel planner at TravelStore, Sue Shelby, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why more singles are booking cruises, what a boutique ship is, and some top vacation spots. To learn more about the cruise with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, check out the links below.

Bob Sirott, Icelandic & Scottish Stars Cruise, August 20-29

Join Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano on an Icelandic & Scottish Stars Cruise

For additional information: Call 800-777-6540.