Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott for his weekly visit. Dr. Most had plenty of information on the coronavirus, but encouraged listeners to visit the website for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the site for the World Health Organization. Today, Dr. Most talked about whether you should be taking Vitamins C & D as preventatives to COVID-19; Abbot Lab's test yielding quicker results; how socially distant you should be when walking or running outside; whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 can get it again; and about homemade N95 masks.