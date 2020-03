Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. – Trading on Wall Street was halted immediately after the opening bell Monday, as stocks posted steep losses following emergency moves by the Federal Reserve to try to avert a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.Just after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was at 2,490.47, a drop of 8.1 percent and beyond the seven percent loss that automatically triggers a 15-minute trading halt. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

David Houle is known as the CEO’s Futurist, as he advises thousands of business owners. He joined Bob Sirott to discuss his latest piece, which has to do with the fallout from the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic. David explains why he thinks this may become a “tipping point of humanity moving ever more to the screen reality.” Later on, they talk about why demographics may play in a role in when people start socializing again.