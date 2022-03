FILE – In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the media during an interview for the Democratic candidate for Illinois lieutenant governor in Chicago. A Chicago Tribune investigation indicates that House Speaker Michael Madigan helped get relatives of donors, public officials and political allies admitted to the University of Illinois. The Tribune reported Wednesday May 5, 2010 that 28 applicants to the Urbana-Champaign or Chicago campuses were helped in recent years by Madigan. The newspaper says their relatives made campaign contributions totaling $50,000 to Madigan and $65,200 to the Democratic Party of Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Mike Madigan gave a rare interview opportunity back in 2015 when he joined Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano. After Madigan was indicted earlier this week, Bob decided to get the tape out of storage and play some of the highlights.

You can listen to the fill interview HERE.