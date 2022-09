Bill Plante, the legendary CBS White House correspondent whose career at the network spanned more than 50 years including reporting on administrations from Reagan to Obama, died Wednesday at age 84. Here are two conversations he had with our Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano:

February 7, 2014, talking about his 50 years in journalism.:

February 20, 2015, talking about covering Selma and his interviews with Martin Luther King, Jr.: