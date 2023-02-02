Earlier this week, George Harrison’s sister, Louise, died at the age of 91. She was receiving hospice care at a nursing home in Florida. Louise moved to Illinois in the 1950’s, and is known for playing a role in helping The Beatles break onto the American music scene.

Back in 2014, Bob Sirott and his wife, Marianne, invited Louise Harrison into the WGN Radio studio. They talked about her brother, when she met the rest of The Beatles, and shared some behind-the-scene details about the legendary performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”