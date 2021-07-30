From cornerstone to trading chip: Anthony Rizzo dealt to New York

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 11: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated in the dugout after collecting the 1,000th hit of his career, a single in the 3rd inning, against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Anthony Rizzo’s list of accomplishments while playing first base for the Chicago Cubs over the decade is quite lengthy. He seemed to be the perfect player for a rebuilding franchise when the team acquired him prior to the 2012 season. He went to multiple All Star games, won gold gloves, and was a huge part of the team that won the organization first championship in over a century. Paul Sullivan, the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to discuss why the Cubs traded Rizzo away, who they acquired from the Yankees, and which other Cubs could be dealt ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020

More Olympic News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories