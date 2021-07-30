From cornerstone to trading chip: Anthony Rizzo dealt to New York

Anthony Rizzo’s list of accomplishments while playing first base for the Chicago Cubs over the decade is quite lengthy. He seemed to be the perfect player for a rebuilding franchise when the team acquired him prior to the 2012 season. He went to multiple All Star games, won gold gloves, and was a huge part of the team that won the organization first championship in over a century. Paul Sullivan, the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to discuss why the Cubs traded Rizzo away, who they acquired from the Yankees, and which other Cubs could be dealt ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline this afternoon.
