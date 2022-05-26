President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest scams, including donation funds fraudulently presenting themselves as raising money for Uvalde, Texas or veterans. He also talked about keeping an eye out for fake free roof inspections and companies paying you to wrap your car.
Free roof inspection scams on the rise as spring continues
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
