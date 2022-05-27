A few weeks ago, Cubs’ first baseman Frank Schwindel was struggling at the plate. With his batting average hovering around the Mendoza line, the Cubs decided to send him down to their minor league affiliate in Iowa. Due to a couple of unforeseen circumstances, Schwindel never made it to Iowa, and was placed back on the major league team. Since then, he has hit four home runs, and raised his OPS over 100 points! Schwindel joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to tell the story behind never getting to Iowa, the hot streak he and Patrick Wisdom are on, and to preview this weekend’s series on the South Side of the city against the White Sox.

Frank Schwindel is signing autographs tonight at AU Sports in Morton Grove. For more information, or to contact AU Sports, visit their website: AUSportsMemorabilia.Com.