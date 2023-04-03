Chicago White Sox’ Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles’ Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa…
Chicago White Sox’ Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles’ Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa in the fourth inning after Kittle was hit by a pitch thrown by Mike Flanagan, Oct. 7, 1983 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Chicago White Sox’ Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles’ Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa…
Chicago White Sox’ Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles’ Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa in the fourth inning after Kittle was hit by a pitch thrown by Mike Flanagan, Oct. 7, 1983 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Ron Kittle, former left fielder for the Chicago White Sox, joins Bob Sirott and Andy Masur to talk about what he remembers about opening day in 1983, what he thinks of the current players, and how he started his hobby of creating artwork.