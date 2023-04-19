Former Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department Eddie Johnson joins Bob Sirott to talk about last weekend’s incidents in the Loop, how police can be more involved, and whether or not police have social media restrictions. He also discusses what the next superintendent should do and how to cut down on crime rates.
Former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about the Loop incidents
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)