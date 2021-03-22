Former All Star Vendor: Stadium vendors are kind of in limbo, but Chicago seems to be ahead of the curve

CHICAG0-SEPTEMBER 28: Venue vendor in the stands of Wrigley Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on September 28, 2002 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. The Cubs defeatd the Pirates 5-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel /Getty Images)

Baseball fans across the city rejoiced when news broke that Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field would both be allowing limited capacity through the turnstiles this season. Douglas North has spent time as a vendor in all four of the stadiums that house the professional sports teams in Chicago, and was even named an All Star vendor back in 2000. He joined Bob Sirott to share his thoughts on the impact the pandemic has had on the ballparks, and what kind of changes vendors and fans can expect to see on the North and South sides this year.

