While perusing social media, Bob Sirott came across a post listing the five things to do before you get out of bed. After relaying the list to the rest of the Morning Show crew, Bob, Steve Grzanich, and Dave Eanet talk about what it would take to integrate each step into their early morning routines.

Express gratitute

Set your intentions for the day

Take five long, deep breaths (in and out)

Smile for no reason

Forgive yourself for yesterday’s mistakes