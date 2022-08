The Southern Delta Aquariids are a meteor shower visible from mid-July to mid-August each year. According to Patch, “chances remain good to see fireballs associated with the ongoing Alpha Capricornid and Perseid meteor showers”. Geza Gyuk, the Director of Astronomy at the Adler Planetarium, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the Southern Delta Aquariids, what could be visible, as well as the upcoming events at the Adler Planetarium.

