Joseph Lindsley, Journalist and Editor of ‘Lviv Now’, joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis as President Zelensky makes a surprise visit to Helsinki to meet with Finnish President Niinisto. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
Finland lends support to Ukraine; President Zelensky visits
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
