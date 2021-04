The list of accomplishments for legendary Cubs pitcher Ferguson Jenkins is quite lengthy. Jenkins has his number retired with the Cubs, he’s in the baseball Hall of Fame, and now to complete iconic professional athlete triple crown: the Cubs are erecting a statue in “Fergie’s” likeness. Jenkins joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about what the honor means to him, where the statue might go, and with what pose he hopes the statue is sculpted.

