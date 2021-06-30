Fergie Jenkins documentary premieres tonight

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Overturning a landmark $1.5 million jury verdict, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that former Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official.

The court found no evidence that Branstad had knowledge that then-Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey was gay when his administration tried to push Godfrey out of state government in 2011.