Fergie Jenkins documentary premieres tonight

Ferguson Jenkins, baseball hall of famer and one of the best players to ever put on a Cubs uniform, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about “Glory and Grief: The Ferguson Jenkins Story”, which premiers tonight on the Marquee Sports Network. The documentary is narrated by actor and Chicago-native Andre Braugher and will feature interviews with Jenkins, his former teammates Billy Williams and Randy Hundley, as well as his son, Raymond, and daughters Delores, Kelly and Kimberly. The premiere will follow this afternoon’s series finale between the Cubs and Brewers. You can find alternate airtimes on Marquee’s website.
