Wendy Snyder, in for Bob Sirott, and Andy Masur are putting a delicious and wholesome spotlight on a special sandwich dubbed “The Liam” courtesy of Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery in Bridgeport. The sandwich was named after White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks in partnership with Fab Freddies and Gilda’s Club Chicago to raise money for families affected by cancer. Hendriks’ first game back after fighting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was a big win for the White Sox on National Cancer Survivors Day.

