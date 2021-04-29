Extremely Local News: Logan Beer Boom, Cinespace expansion & more!

An aerial view of downtown Chicago, Ill., with the shoreline of Lake Michigan on the left, is seen in this 1984 photo. (AP Photo)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Logan Beer Boom: Ravinia! Solemn Oath! Marz! All opening in the neighborhood

2. Cinespace Expansion Will Bring More TV Shows And Jobs To Chicago, CEO Says — But Lawndale Residents Say Studio Should Be A Better Neighbor

The soundstages being built at Cinespace in North Lawndale could create thousands of jobs. But neighbors say studio leaders should work with residents who now face longer commutes, closed streets and other headaches.