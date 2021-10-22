Extremely Local News: ZooLights returns next month at Lincoln Park Zoo — And tickets are available now

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: The Smithsonian National Zoological Park’s entrance is decorated with holiday lights during the ZooLights celebration December 2, 2013 in Washington, DC. Decorated with thousands of holiday lights, the zoo will be open from 5-9 p.m. until January 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

ZooLights Returns Next Month At Lincoln Park Zoo — And Tickets Are Available Now– Tickets for ZooLights went on sale Thursday for Lincoln Park Zoo members. Sales will open to the general public on Oct. 28

Southwest Side Woman Eats At 367 Hot Dog Stands In Just 5 Weeks To Become Vienna Beef Hot Stand Challenge Winner– The winner visited an average of 10 stands per day to claim the top prize in just five weeks. She’ll use part of her prize to help kids and older people through her Park District work.