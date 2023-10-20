Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Taste Of Chicago Attendance Down After Moving To September: The annual food fest drew 35,000 fewer people this year, though revenue remained about the same, city officials said.

ZooLights Tickets Going On Sale Thursday — With Higher Prices: Tickets are $7 for weekdays and $10 Fridays and Saturdays. Mondays remain free. The price change is intended to support the zoo and new ZooLights attractions.

Benedictine Sisters Selling West Ridge Campus, Their Home For Nearly 120 Years: The Benedictine Sisters of Chicago have lived on a sprawling West Ridge campus since 1906. Due to age and declining ranks, they are now looking to sell the property.

