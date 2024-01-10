Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Work On Logan Square’s Most Confusing Intersection Set To Begin This Spring: The plan is to eliminate the Kedzie Avenue traffic circle and create a plaza adjacent to the Logan Square Blue Line station. The overhaul is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Scam Claims You Can Buy Unclaimed Luggage From O’Hare For $9.95 — But It’s Not True: An ad on Facebook from a page posing as the “Luggage Department” at O’Hare is attempting to lure users to spend $9.95 on supposedly unclaimed baggage.

Bally’s Casino Made $3.1 Million For Chicago Last Year — Almost $10 Million Short Of City’s Goal: Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot projected the Medinah Temple casino in River North would generate $12.8 million in tax dollars in 2023.

Luxury Apartments At Old Six Corners Sears Are Up For Rent: The building has 83 lofts and 179 apartments with balconies. Tours are being scheduled for prospective renters, who can sign leases for a Feb. 1 move-in date.