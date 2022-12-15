Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Winter Weather Got You Down? Go Outside, Exercise To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder, Experts Say: It’s tempting to hunker down and stay indoors, but experts advise getting outside and staying active whenever possible.

Blocking Bike Lanes Could Get You A $250 Ticket — Or Towed— Under New Ordinance: An ordinance approved by City Council Wednesday is part of a larger effort to make the city’s roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Washington Park’s Christmas Tree Is Back — And This Time, The Whole Neighborhood Is Guarding It: The tree has been run over, set on fire and vandalized in past years. Now, neighbors are coming together to protect it.