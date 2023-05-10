Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

City Denies Events License For Whadda Jerk In Ukrainian Village After Opposition From Neighbors — But Owner Hopes To Appeal: Owner Thomas Brewer wants to charge admission for events at his bar and restaurant, which requires a special license. The city issued a preliminary denial last week.

Thomas Kong, Korean Immigrant Who Turned Rogers Park Convenience Store Into Art Gallery, Dies At 73: Thomas Kong’s family and friends are raising money to keep his convenience store open while they find ways to catalog and preserve his artwork.

New Park District Headquarters Opens In Brighton Park: The 17-acre site features outdoor turf fields, a playground, a splash pad, indoor basketball courts and office space for about 200 Park District staff.

Tickets Are Still Available For The Lincoln Park Uncorked Wine Stroll Wednesday: For $45-$50, people can sample red and white wines and small bites while visiting a dozen Lincoln Park businesses.