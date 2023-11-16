Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Metropolitan Brewing Closing For Good After Nearly 15 Years: Owners of the popular brewery said they could not resolve a years-long rent dispute with their landlord and faced mounting debt that led them to file for bankruptcy.

Logan Square’s Long-Awaited Community Mental Health Center To Open In January: The facility has been in the works since 2018. It will serve more than 400 clients once it’s fully operational.

The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2023: Block Club’s reporters rounded up gift ideas from more than 130 small businesses across the city.