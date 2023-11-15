Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Narcan Vending Machine Comes To One CTA Station, But Mother Of Overdose Victim Says More Are Needed: A new Narcan vending machine at CTA’s 95th Red Line station is a “first step” to addressing overdoses on transit — which doubled last year, health advocates say.

Music Box Theatre’s ‘Sound Of Music’ Sing-a-Longs Return Thanksgiving Weekend: The sing-a-longs have been a Thanksgiving tradition at the theater for over two decades.

Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens Plants Need Homes. Here’s How You Can Help: The Insect Asylum has tons of plants available on a pay-what-you-can basis, and its owner is looking for volunteers to help pot them.

To learn more about the mental health center in Logan Square, click the headline: Logan Square’s Long-Awaited Community Mental Health Center To Open In January