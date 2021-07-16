Extremely Local News: You can eat, dance and work out in the middle of State Street this weekend

People react to a play during the Little League World Series in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. Watch parties happened across the city to support the team, which is based on the citys far South Side. There also was one on State Street outside the citys iconic Chicago Theatre. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

The Race To Mackinac Sets Sail This Weekend, And A 92-Year-Old Captain Is Set To Tie Record For Most Macs Ever

Gene McCarthy sailed his fist Race To Mackinac in 1953. He’ll tie the record with a crew that includes his daughter and grandson.

South Shore Film Studio Clears Major Hurdle Toward Construction, Grand Opening Planned For Early 2023

The City Council’s Plan Commission signed off on the proposed Regal Mile Studios at 77th, South Chicago and Stony Island.

You Can Eat, Dance And Work Out In The Middle Of State Street This Weekend

Sundays on State is a family-friendly festival with a full lineup of music, art, vendors and activities. State Street is closed to vehicle traffic during the event.