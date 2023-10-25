Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

As Police Question ‘Person Of Interest’ In Lincoln Square Arsons, Frustrated Residents Remove Decorations: Halloween decorations usually boost foot traffic in the neighborhood’s commercial corridor, business owners said. They were removed after some were set ablaze.

Chicago Needs 18,000 Coats For Migrants. Here’s How You Can Help: Nonprofit One Warm Coat encourages people to donate gently used winter gear or set up coat drives before the end of this month.

My Block, My Hood, My City Fundraising To Give 15,000 Sweatsuits To Venezuelan Migrants: The pay-what-you-can fundraiser is a tangible way to help migrants across Chicago, founder Jahmal Cole said.

Metropolitan Brewing Could Close This Winter Unless Bankruptcy Filing Can Relieve Some Debt: The brewery remains open for now. The owners owe more than $1 million in back rent after a prolonged landlord dispute, and they have other debt.

