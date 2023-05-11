Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Feeling Lucky? Bally’s Opens School To Train Dealers For Chicago Casino: ‘I Love The Controlled Chaos’: More than 100 students have completed eight weeks of training for games like blackjack, craps and baccarat. The company will continue lessons through its in-house dealer school until the temporary casino at Medinah Temple opens.

Logan Square Breweries Create ‘Brewer’s Triangle’ To Attract More Craft Beer Fans To Area: The nickname is part of a rebranding effort from Metropolitan Brewing, Maplewood Brewing and Ravinia Brewing. A launch party is set for May 20.

Save A Lot Owners Promise Major Renovations To Garfield Park Store: Renovations are slated to begin next week, and they’ll close the store for three weeks for work, an owner said. The rebuild should be done in 10 weeks.