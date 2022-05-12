Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:

Chicago’s Proposed ‘Pool Noodle’ Ward Slammed By Current Alderman, Roasted On Social Media: Move over, lobster ward. Chicago’s about to get a pool noodle ward, which political observers are blasting as an extreme case of gerrymandering.

Want To Be A Beer Expert? Chicago Is Home To One Of The Most Exclusive Beer Programs: Only 20 people are master cicerones, or certified beer experts. People from all over the world come to Ravenswood to take the exam.

To learn more about Orange Garden, click this headline: Orange Garden Isn’t Closing — But It Is Up For Sale After Iconic Neon Sign Is Auctioned For $17K

