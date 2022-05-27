Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

After West Ridge Library Sale Slammed For Lack Of Transparency, New Bidder More Than Doubles Original Sale Price: After neighbors raised concerns and Block Club Chicago asked the city questions about the sale of the old Northtown branch, the deal was scrubbed and a public bidding process was put in place.

XO Marshmallow, A Gourmet Sweets Shop, Moving To Larger Store In Lincoln Park As Company Expands: The new XO Marshmallow shop at 2730 N. Clark St. will have more seating, a private event area and more equipment to roll out new menu items. It’s expected to open in early June.

To find out more about Ahmad Starks, click this headline: From South Shore Backyard To Chicago Sky Coach: How Hoops Trainer Ahmad Starks Found His Way Home