Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

DraftKings To Open Wrigley Field Sportsbook Next Week— But You Can’t Place Bets Just Yet: The sportsbook is still awaiting approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. In the meantime, the venue will open Tuesday with food, drinks, and a huge video screen.

WellRounded, A Vintage Shop On Wheels, Brings Americana And Western Wear To Eager Thrifters Across The City: Diego Astorga overhauled a decommissioned bus and launched the mobile resale boutique last summer. He pops up on weekends in neighborhoods from Pilsen to Wicker Park.

All Chicago Park District Pools Set To Open Friday: The district’s 27 indoor and 50 outdoor pools will reopen this weekend after efforts to recruit more lifeguards worked, Park District officials said.