Extremely Local News: Wrigley Field sportsbook gets key city approval, bringing Cubs one step closer to on-site gambling

The Marquee at Wrigley Field, one day before the Chicago Cubs home opener against the Washing Nationals in Chicago, Wednesday, April 4, 2012. Renovation of Wrigley Field, the 1914 stadium getting ready for opening day Thursday, has been tossed around for years. But funding has stalled plans. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Wrigley Field Sportsbook Gets Key City Approval, Bringing Cubs One Step Closer To On-Site Gambling – The two-story addition to Wrigley Field housing the sportsbook would be built on Sheffield Avenue and Addison Street.

Muddy Waters’ Kenwood Home Clears Major Hurdle Toward Chicago Landmark Status– The city’s landmarks commission enthusiastically approved protected status for Waters’ home at 4339 S. Lake Park Ave. It now will be reviewed by a City Council committee.

South Side’s Legacy Of Live, Pop-Up Music Lives On This Weekend With ‘Alley Jazz’ In South Shore– The annual Back Alley Jazz Fest takes place around the neighborhood Saturday, coinciding with the Universal Alley Jazz Jam at the Black United Fund of Illinois.