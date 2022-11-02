Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Ice Rink At Wrigley Field Will Let You Skate Inside The Friendly Confines: Gallagher Way’s annual Winterland is expanding into Wrigley Field, where fans can enjoy 12,000 square feet of skating space.

To learn more about Shermann Thomas’ fundraising efforts, click this headline: TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Lands New Tour Bus For His Chicago Lessons After Months Of Fundraising

To learn more about the Chicago Sun Times’ article about the closing of Clark Street, click this headline: Streeterville group opposes regular closing of Clark Street for outdoor dining in River North