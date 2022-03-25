Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Rick Kogan (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

American Blues Theater Will Build Its First Permanent Venue In Lincoln Square: Scheduled to open in 2023, American Blues’ new home will be the “crown jewel” of the burgeoning North Lincoln Avenue arts district, Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

World Comedy Expo Will Bring Comedians From Around The Globe To Chicago This Weekend: The World Comedy Expo will feature 27 shows at Laugh Factory, the Annoyance Theatre, The Den, UP Comedy Club and Donny’s Skybox at the Second City.

Whiskey Girl Tavern Plans To Bring Upscale Sports Bar To Former Edgewater Pool Hall: The tavern would take over the old Pressure Billiards space, which closed in February after being on Clark Street for 16 years. Some pool tables would stay, however.