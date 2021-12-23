Extremely Local News: Woodlawn Central’s master plan, Igloo outdoor dining, and new brewpub in Ravenswood

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area:

Woodlawn Central Master Plan Would Bring A Hotel, Housing, Arts And Retail To 63rd Street Corridor – Developer J. Byron Brazier and his father, Apostolic Church pastor Byron Brazier, say the sprawling complex will prioritize “established and emerging” Black entrepreneurs and creatives.

Uptown’s Argyle Street Gets 10 Igloos To Help Businesses Provide Outdoor Dining This Winter – The igloos are aimed at helping Argyle businesses attract customers during yet another pandemic winter, the chamber of commerce said.

Cultivate By Forbidden Root Opens In Former Band Of Bohemia Spot In Ravenswood – Malt Row’s newest brewpub features vegan-friendly options prepared on a wood-fired hearth alongside craft beers.