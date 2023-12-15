Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Woman’s $3.99 Goodwill Vase Sells For $107,000 At Chicago Auction House: Jessica Vincent’s thrift store find turned out to be a rare piece of Carlo Scarpa-designed Italian glass. “This is just my Christmas miracle,” she said.

CTA To Cut Yellow Line Speeds From 55 To 35 MPH After Crash: The Yellow Line remains closed nearly a month after a train slammed into a snow machine on the tracks, injuring 16 people. No reopening date is set.