Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Willie Wilson’s Gas Giveaway Sees Chicago Drivers Lining Up For Blocks In Every Direction To Fill Their Tanks — And He Vows To Do Another One: The giveaway caused widespread chaos, with traffic blocked up and people unable to get to work in some cases. But Wilson said he’ll do it again March 31 — and provide more than $200,000 worth of gas.

Ukrainian Village Catholic School Receives Outpouring Of Donations For Students Arriving From Ukraine, But Could Use More Help: The school is looking for donations of toys, shoes and other items. It’s also raising money to cover tuition and counseling for students from Ukraine.

To learn more about the investigation of Jones College Prep, click here.