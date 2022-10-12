Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.

From Milwaukee Avenue To Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Logan Square’s Pilot Project Beer Incubator Expands: Pilot Project is opening another incubator inside a massive 65,000-square-foot facility in Wisconsin after its success in Logan Square.

To learn more about Hermosa’s debut in Open House Chicago, click the headline: Hermosa Makes Debut In Open House Chicago: ‘A Beautiful Neighborhood Well Worth The Exploration’