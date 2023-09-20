Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago Could Soon End Subminimum Wages For Tipped Workers: Chicago would become the largest city to independently phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers if the “One Fair Wage” ordinance is approved by City Council.

Lexington Betty Smokehouse Chef Wins Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’: Dominique Leach crafted her signature Chicago-inspired dishes on the competitive reality series to secure her title as one of the best pit masters in the world.

To learn more about the Red Line construction, click the headline: ‘Asia On Argyle’ Sign Removed For Red Line Construction

