Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Metra Makes Concessions In UP North Rebuild, But Lakeview Neighbors Say Changes Don’t Fully Address Concerns: Neighbors have spoken out against Metra’s project to move the train tracks 20 feet closer to their homes while destroying trees and other vegetation.

The 606 Trail Extension Moving Forward Near Lincoln Yards — But Megadevelopment’s Future Uncertain: The city is hosting a community meeting for the trail extension next month, with construction to begin in 2025. The update comes as developer Sterling Bay is seeking new investors for Lincoln Yards.

To learn more about ‘Truckin’ on Jarvis,’ click the headline: ‘Truckin On Jarvis’ Brings Jam Band Street Fest To Rogers Park This Weekend

