Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Wicker Park’s Debonair Social Club Closing Permanently After Shooting, Building Code Violations: After 17 years in the neighborhood, the nightclub’s owners said “it is no longer financially feasible to continue operations.”

Marie’s Pizza And Liquors Is Temporarily Closed, But Owner Plans To Reopen: The beloved Northwest Side pizzeria has been closed since March because of a sick family member, the latest setback for owner Nadine Karavidas.

Chicago Hip Hop Museum Is Like a Visit to Grandma’s — If She Was B-Girl: Founders of the Grand Boulevard museum are working to ensure Chicago’s contributions to the 50-year-old musical genre aren’t overlooked.

