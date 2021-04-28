Extremely Local News: Wieners Circle expansion, a wild turkey spotted in northwest side, and more!

A wild tom turkey, right, fans his tail and puffs out body feathers in Zelienople, Pa. on Sunday, April 19, 2015. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Spring Gobbler hunting season opens for junior hunters and mentored youth on April 25, 2015, with May 2 as the opening day for the rest of the licensed hunters. Only birds with beards may be harvested during the Spring. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Rare Wild Turkey Spotted In LaBagh Woods: ‘A Big Deal’ For Birders And Proof Biodiversity Improving In Northwest Side Preserves

Preservation efforts in LaBagh Woods have removed invasive species and made way for more native plants to grow — allowing more animals to flock to the area.

The Wieners Circle Wants To Expand Its Patio And Add A Bar Menu, But Neighbors Worry About ‘Late-Night, Rowdy’ Atmosphere

When the Wieners Circle reopens late this summer, the famous hot dog stand wants to add a limited bar menu and new patio. “The front will be the same with the roast comedy … but our exception is that won’t occur in the back patio.”

Metra’s New Edgewater Station Delayed Yet Again As City Nixes Transit Agency’s Green Groundwater Plan

The project, originally announced in 2012, had construction start dates of September and May. It has been delayed once again.