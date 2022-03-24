Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Volumes Bookcafe Will Permanently Return To Wicker Park This Spring, A Year After Leaving Original Storefront: The sisters who own the store said their new mortgage payment is less than half of what they were paying in rent at the old storefront — even though it’s just down the street.

Chatham’s TailoRite Has Made White Sox Jerseys Perfect For Game Day For 29 Years — And It’s Stayed True To Its South Side Roots: Joseph Caldwell Sr.’s business was the first Black-owned company to clean professional baseball jerseys. The 89-year-old still inspects every jersey at his shop.

Pullman’s One Eleven Food Hall To Become Lexington Betty Smokehouse As BBQ Spot Grows Into Full-Size Restaurant: Lexington Betty Smokehouse owner Dominique Leach is taking over the food hall after other businesses left.