Extremely Local News: Wicker Park bar shut, deemed ‘public safety threat’ by police

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say: The vinyl letters are temporary and designed to peel off before an official paint job can happen — inclement weather just beat developers to it. The future music venue, dubbed the Salt Shed, will also begin hosting shows this spring.

Fruit Salad Open Mic Night Moves To Dorothy Bar, Creating LGBTQ+ Hub In Ukrainian Village: The monthly open mic has become a community gathering place in a part of Chicago not typically known for queer events. “It ends up being a really beautiful, vulnerable experience.”

Wicker Park’s The Point Bar Shut Down By Police And Dubbed ‘Public Safety Threat’ After Latest Shooting: On Tuesday, a notice was posted on the door of the club stating The Point was a “public safety threat” and was shut down by police Supt. David Brown. If the bar’s owner doesn’t appeal, it could be closed for up to six months.