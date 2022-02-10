Extremely Local News: Wicker Park bar shut, deemed ‘public safety threat’ by police

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19, Caronavirus

A commercial business is closed in Sydney on Aug. 13, 2021, as greater Sydney continues a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown. Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape, but now are taking very divergent paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say: The vinyl letters are temporary and designed to peel off before an official paint job can happen — inclement weather just beat developers to it. The future music venue, dubbed the Salt Shed, will also begin hosting shows this spring.

Fruit Salad Open Mic Night Moves To Dorothy Bar, Creating LGBTQ+ Hub In Ukrainian Village: The monthly open mic has become a community gathering place in a part of Chicago not typically known for queer events. “It ends up being a really beautiful, vulnerable experience.”

Wicker Park’s The Point Bar Shut Down By Police And Dubbed ‘Public Safety Threat’ After Latest Shooting: On Tuesday, a notice was posted on the door of the club stating The Point was a “public safety threat” and was shut down by police Supt. David Brown. If the bar’s owner doesn’t appeal, it could be closed for up to six months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular