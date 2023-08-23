Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

$300 Million Luxury Fulton Market Skyscraper Would Be Taller Than Any Building West Of The Kennedy: If approved, the 615-foot tower developer Crescent Heights plans to build on May Street would include nearly 600 apartments and more than 400 parking spaces.

New 400 Theaters Closes After 111-Year Reign In Rogers Park: The beloved Sheridan Road spot was one of the last remaining independent movie theaters in Chicago, and neighbors hope to find a new owner who will continue its legacy.

Old Town Speakeasy Prepares To Open, But Alderman Worries It Will Worsen Problems On Wells Street: The owners of Caché say it will be a low-key lounge, but Ald. Brian Hopkins said another tavern would add to problems with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. A community meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

‘Woo Lady’ Keeps Morning Crowd Motivated On Lakefront Trail: The lakefront’s loudest rider hopes to fly under the radar. “I want them to feel like they matter,” 73-year-old Phyllis Keenan said.

