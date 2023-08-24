Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Logan Square Farmers Market Canceled For First Time In 16 Years, Leaving Vendors Scrambling: The market organizer called off this weekend’s event after the city denied expansion plans she said would make the event safer. But vendors said they will lose key profits and have nowhere to sell harvested produce.

Italian Turkey? New Garfield Park Sandwich Shop Specializes In Twist On Chicago Classic: At KS’Sandwiches, owner Kevin “K-Smoove” Woodard specializes in a sandwich with shaved turkey, garlic mustard cheddar sauce and, of course, a bread roll dipped in au jus.

‘Murder, ReWrote’ Is Hell In A Handbag’s Campy Parody Of ’80s Mystery TV Series: The Chicago troupe’s latest production at the Den Theatre in Wicker Park recreates an episode of the beloved show “Murder, She Wrote,” from the opening credits to the final frame.

To learn more about who’s competing in the in the Citywide Special Olympics, click here: Jefferson Park’s ‘Queen Of Bocce’ To Compete In Citywide Special Olympics Golden Games:

