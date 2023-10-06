Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

70-Year-Old Edgewater Priest Set To Run His 50th Marathon In Chicago This Weekend: St. Gertrude Catholic Church will host a pep rally Saturday for Father Mike Bradley, who said the aches and pains of running 26.2 miles are “nothing compared to what others are going through.”

XMarket, Billed As Largest Vegan Food Hall In The Midwest, Opens In Uptown: The 6,500-square-foot food court, which includes six restaurants, a bar and a grocery store, aims to make it easier for people to eat vegan.

Demolition Of Damen Silos Further Delayed, Pending Federal Review: City officials won’t make a decision on the demolition permits for the site until a federal review concludes, they said Tuesday.

